Kennewick triplex hit during drive-by shooting

Several shots were fired towards a tri-plex in Kennewick Thursday morning.

Kennewick police tell KAPP-KVEW the drive-by shooting happened on the 400 block of South Rainier.

‘Several’ shots were fired and the home was hit, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Police are currently following leads and don’t have anyone in custody yet.

However, they say there’s no threat to the public because this wasn’t random.

The people involved know each other and “have a problem with each other,” according to Sergeant Santoy.

Anyone with more information should contact the Kennewick Police Department.

