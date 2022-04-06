Kennewick truck driver hurt after hitting disabled vehicle on U.S. 395 in Connell

by Dylan Carter

CONNELL, Wash. — A truck driver from the Tri-Cities was injured in an accident on U.S. 395 in Franklin County, according to an evaluation from Washington State Patrol Troopers.

A memo issued on Tuesday night confirmed that authorities were altered to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 at milepost 56 in Connell around 5:33 p.m. on April 5.

State Troopers determined that a 50-year-old truck driver from Kennewick was headed northbound on S.R. 395 at the same time as another vehicle.

While the circumstances surrounding it are unclear, the second vehicle was disabled and blocking the right lane of the roadway. WSP Troopers say the vehicle had its hazard placards out to inform oncoming drivers that something was wrong with their car.

However, the Kennewick man was reportedly distracted and crashed into the disabled vehicle on the roadway adjacent to the City of Connell.

First responders were called to the scene and the truck driver was transported to Lourdes Medical Center for emergency evaluation and treatment. His current condition has not been specified, but WSP Troopers say he faces a second-degree Negligent Driving charge for his inattention.

The status of the person whose vehicle was struck has not been shared as part of the WSP evaluation. It was only confirmed that their vehicle was totaled, along with the truck being driven by the injured Kennewick man.

No one else was injured as a result of this incident and intoxication from drugs and/or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

