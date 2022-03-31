KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are asking for the community’s help to find a 50-year-old woman who has gone missing from her Tri-Cities home overnight.

According to a release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, the missing person is named Sandra Peterson. She was described as a white female listed at approx. 5-foot-9 and 120 lbs. Sandra has blue eyes and dark blonde hair.

Around 8:00 a.m. on March 31, 2022, Sandra’s family reported that she was missing from their home on the 5300-block of S Cascade St. She appeared to have left the residence some point in the middle of the night and was discovered to be missing around 6 o’clock that morning.

Sandra does not have any forms of identification on her person. She left all of her money, ID, and cell phone at home.

At this point, it’s unclear where she may be heading or what her motivation was to leave the residence. Since she left during the middle of the night, no one knows what she was wearing at the time she left the house.

She drove a vehicle from the home which has since been recovered by Kennewick police investigators in Richland. The immediate vicinity of the vehicle was searched by local law enforcement and family members, but they were unable to locate her or any clues.

Family members told Kennewick investigators that she has recently been experiencing a mental health crisis which may be a contributing factor in her decision to leave home.

Anyone with information that will help the KPD locate Sandra and bring her home safely is urged to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

