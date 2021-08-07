Kennewick woman jumps off Cable Bridge, rescued and transported to hospital

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) received several 911 calls today about a woman walking on the ledge outside of the rail on the Cable Bridge. After officers attempted to speak with her, she jumped off the bridge into the Columbia River, according to a release Saturday.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including Pasco Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department. Rescue boats arrived shortly after she jumped, along with Kennewick Fire Department.

The woman was recued quickly, being found on a ladder on the pier. She has been transported to a local hospital.

MORE from the YakTriNews staff:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.