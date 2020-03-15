Kennewick woman killed in rollover crash

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A rollover crash on I-82 has left a 32-year-old woman dead.

Washington State Patrol says Beverly Whitehead was driving eastbound on I-82 near Benton City. She reportedly left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and rolled her car.

Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved. The crash is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments