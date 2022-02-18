Kennewick woman serves jail-time for fraudulent auto insurance claims

by Dylan Carter

OLYMPIA, Wash. — After pleading guilty to charges associated with fraudulent insurance claims, a Kennewick woman spent 15 days in jail and paid $800 in fines after being investigated by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

According to Kreidler’s office, the woman pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false insurance claim and two counts of attempted second-degree theft in Benton County Superior Court.

In December of 2018, the woman filed a claim with Safeco Insurance; stating she was the victim of a hit-and-run while sitting in her parked car.

She claimed that she was injured in the accident and sought reimbursement for 55 hours of missed work, plus money lost for a previously-scheduled family vacation. Those requests included $800 for damages and $3,265 for the other claims.

However, the investigation found that the woman was not scheduled to work during the time she claimed to have missed. Furthermore, they found that her family took the vacation as scheduled instead of missing it like she previously suggested.

Not only did Safeco deny the claim, but the company forwarded its findings to the CIU in compliance with Washington state law.

The following comments were made to end the Insurance Commissioner’s public comment:

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner. Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud to Kreidler’s detectives.

KAPP KVEW has decided to withhold the name of this Kennewick woman as this is a non-violent criminal offense.

