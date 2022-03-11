Kennewick woman starts organization to help others entering the workforce

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick resident Kati Gessner’s plan started where most ideas are thought of.

“It was a Friday and I was thinking, I have to clean my closet tomorrow and I was in the shower,” Kati said.

It’s where she dreamt up the Karma Kloset.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh I have so many clothes that I’ll never wear again’ and there’s so many women who don’t have the means to buy clothes,” she said.

Kati and her husband also own Karma Juice, the closet is an extension of their inclination to give back.

“Our motto is do good, be the change; that is the driving force behind what we do,” she said.

Since she thought of the idea, Kati has been collecting donated clothes to open up a free shopping experience to women re-entering the workforce, or starting work for the first time and cannot afford a new wardrobe.

“Will help them feel confident, on interviews and in the workforce,” she said.

To get it started, Kati needed at least $2,000.

So, she started a Go Fund Me. Once she had $335, her boss at Sotheby’s International Realty stepped in to help.

“I am 100% supporting this, let us fund the rest of it,” she recalled the situation she had with him.

Her boss also allowed her to use an upstairs space of Sotheby’s for Karma Kloset, located in Kennewick.

“It will be partitioned off, this beautiful partitioned. This will all be out of here and then it will go along here clothing racks well all have set up for them,” Kati described what Karma Kloset will look like.

Women who are interested must first apply, then will be vetted to make sure they’re actively seeking employment, or have a job lined up.

Once they’re approved, they’ll get a specialized shopping process.

“They’ll get an entire wardrobe that they get to keep. We want them to just feel really special for the day,” Kati said she’ll deck out the space with fresh flowers and refreshments from Karma Juice.

Kati said she wants to propel women into a success-filled career, which starts with feeling good and looking great.

“It’s meant to empower, to make you feel special, to make you feel seen, to make you feel heard. It could be what changes your life for you and your family. There’s a real need in our community and I’m just so grateful that we can step in and do this,” she said.

Karma Kloset will open in May.

You can apply to shop at the closet here.

