Kennewick women’s clinic provides free hygiene kits during COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Many normal parts of life are at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. One thing that’s not – a woman’s menstrual cycle.

“It kind of dawned on us that that’s also a really big issue during this time where women may not be able to access these products,” said Rachel Gorham-Fidino, owner of New U Women’s Clinic & Aesthetics. “Or with the unemployment that’s taking place, what if they don’t have money?”

New U is partnering with The Healing Hands Project, a nonprofit founded by Gorham-Fidino, to offer free hygiene kits during the virus outbreak. As long as they are financially able, Gorham-Fidino said her clinic will offer the packets daily for pickup.

“It’s not masks or anything like that, but this is something that’s going to start hitting these women and they may not be able to get into the doctor,” she said.

The kits include tampons in different sizes, pads, ibuprofen for cramps, a pain patch, disposable wipes, hand sanitizer and a booklet with basics on feminine hygiene.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s located at 35 S Louisiana St., Suite A120. They’re also accepting donations of hygiene products to use in the kits.

