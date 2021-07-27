Kennewick youth baseball team headed to World Series, needs community help

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Between a global pandemic, remote learning and sports restrictions, the Kennewick Nationals 12U Baseball Team is just glad to be on the field.

“I couldn’t be more prouder, it’s hard to put in words,” Manager Jef Carvo said.

“Really cool to be here, really cool to be with them,” Brody Martins, one of the players added.

They’re even more excited to head to the Youth World Series in Florida on August 7th, after winning a regional tournament in Idaho this past weekend.

“The high of our life, it was insane,” Jonathan Law the team’s left fielder added.

“Well, they’ve worked really hard it hasn’t quite hit me yet, set in and I know it hasn’t really hit the boys yet but they’re excited to go to Florida, so yeah, it’s been a crazy journey

and this week is going to be even crazier,” Carvo said.

But, there’s a catch.

The Kennewick team hardly has a week to raise $25,000 for the pricey journey to West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We need donations like there’s no tomorrow. Everybody’s on the phone, everybody’s trying to call who they can, texting whoever they can emailing whoever they can,” Coach Carvo said.

Law said going to Florida would mean the world for his team.

“I need to thank them because they’re literally the greatest team I could ever have and I also have to thank the coaches because they’ve worked their butt off to create this team right here and it’s lovely,” 12-year-old Law said.

It’s been months in the making, as their season last year was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“It’s really been hard, but all these guys, they’ve been powering through,” Law said.

“It’s amazing that our squad was able to do this and our coaches did it and our parents supported us through all of this,” Kai Carvo added.

A GoFundMe has been started by the team for Worlds’ related expenses.

Law said they’re just grateful that they qualified.

“It’s been a fun ride and I can’t wait to continue that ride onto the World Series,” Law said.

You can donate to their Go Fund Me or reach out to the team to become a corporate sponsor.

