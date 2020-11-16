Kennewick’s iPlay Experience will close again less than a week after reopening
KENNEWICK, Wash. — After being open for less than a year, a family-owned indoor playground in Tri-Cities was forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.
iPlay Experience finally reopened Friday, Nov. 13. The owners announced two days later that they would have to close again due to new restrictions from Gov. Inslee.
iPlay Experience said they will stay open through Wednesday, Nov. 18, then close through Dec. 14. For those wanting to visit over the next couple of days, they recommend booking a time slot in advance. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.