Kennewick's iPlay Experience will close again less than a week after reopening

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After being open for less than a year, a family-owned indoor playground in Tri-Cities was forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.

iPlay Experience finally reopened Friday, Nov. 13. The owners announced two days later that they would have to close again due to new restrictions from Gov. Inslee.