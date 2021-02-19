KFD partners with a local brewery to can beer for a cause

KENNEWICK, Wash — Most of us have our favorite beers like ales, stouts and porters. But now, there’s a new IPA in town.

The Kennewick Fire Department paired up with Ice Harbor Brewery in Kennewick for their new red IPA or RIPA.

A case, or 24 cans, will set you back about $40 dollars. However, one dollar from each can purchased will go to the KFD’s benevolent fund that helps locals in need.

“All the money that we generate here goes out to the Tri-Cities community,” said firefighter and paramedic Garhett Dotta. “Anything from electric bills to a gas card for someone whose broken down on the side of the road.”

Dotta said each canning process takes about eight hours.

“Today we canned 120 cases,” Dotta said. “We’re excited to do whatever we can to help out the community.”

Dotta added that the department is also planning on printing and selling pint glasses, growlers and T-shirts for the fund.

“If you want to support the community, KFD and Ice Harbor, come on down,” Dotta said. “You even get to drink beer while you’re doing it. I mean, how much cooler could that get?”

