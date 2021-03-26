Kennewick kidnapper, pedophile arrested re-entering the country after 13 years

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image courtesy of the Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) announced that a suspect was arrested re-entering the country after fleeing the Tri-Cities in July of 2008. Nearly 13 years after the initial crime, that man is back in the custody of local law enforcement and will stand trial in Benton County.

Please be advised that the details of this case are graphic and may be triggering for survivors of sexual abuse, kidnapping, and similar horrific incidents. All information regarding this case was provided in a detailed report by Kennewick police.

In July 2008, Kennewick police responded to a threats report at a local residence. There, a family told the tragic story of a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by the suspect, Enrique Diaz.

This suspect brought the young girl to Portland, OR, where they allegedly had sexual intercourse. By this point, the young girl was back with her family, but local authorities say that they promptly alerted the Portland Police Bureau and assigned the KPD detective division to investigate.

The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed details of the case and provided a felony arrest warrant against Diaz for kidnapping to the second degree. However, Diaz fled the Tri-Cities region before local authorities could apprehend him.

Fast forward to March 2021: U.S. Border Patrol agents stop Diaz while attempting to re-enter the country. After he was identified, Diaz was brought to the San Diego County Jail, where he reportedly waived extradition.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Kennewick police detectives traveled to San Diego to arrest Diaz for his crimes. They brought him back to the Pacific Northwest and placed him in the Benton County Jail to await trial.

Local authorities ask that anyone with further information regarding this case contact their non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and cite Case No. 08-26118.

CRIME HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: WA Lawmakers want to change the way sexually violent predators are released into the community

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.