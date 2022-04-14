Kids can become Junior Park Rangers for the day in the Tri-Cities this weekend

PASCO, Wash.– If your kids love learning about history and nature, this weekend is a good time to head down to Sacajawea State Park in Pasco for Junior Ranger Day!

Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Sacajawea Historical State Park are inviting children of all ages to become junior rangers of each park for Junior Ranger Day. They will earn a special patch or pin for completing a scavenger hunt, activity sheets, and nature hikes.

Junior rangers learn how to “explore, learn, and protect” their state and national parks.

While the event is free, a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to Sacajawea Historical State Park for day use. Passes can be purchased at the Sacajawea Interpretive Center. Local Libraries have Discover Passes available for check out as well. For more information on the pass, click here.