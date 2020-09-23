Kids can rent sports equipment for free at Kiwanis, Kissel parks in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation has launched a new program that allows kids to rent games and sports equipment at local parks — free of charge.

“We talked about what we could do to provide stuff for kids and families to do out in the parks, now that we’re allowed to have small groups gathering,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said. “This was one of the ideas that the recreation staff came up with.”

Kids can check out board games, soccer balls, basketballs, ping pong balls and art supplies at Kiwanis Park off of South Fair Avenue and Kissel Park near West Mead and South 32nd avenues.

“We are asking for them to bring their student I.D. and that’s what they give to us when they check out the stuff,” Wilkinson said. “Then when they bring it back, we give them the I.D. back.”

Wilkinson said social distancing and face masks are required; no more than five participants are allowed in each group renting equipment, unless they’re fall from the same household.

Staff will be on site at both parks weekdays from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. to issue equipment.

