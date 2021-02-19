Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.
Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available.
The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.
They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.
It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.
The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.
The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.
West remains a goliath in the fashion industry for his iconic sneaker designs and influence over the industry. His last album entitled ‘Jesus Is King’ took a sharp turn for the renowned rapper and hip hop producer.
Influenced heavily by the gospel music he grew up hearing in Chicago, West’s most recent work won the Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. West also received a nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
His next album, tentatively named ‘Donda’ for his late mother, is expected to release sometime in 2021.
