Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West





Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images







CNN image Kim Kardashian West posted some photos Tuesday on Instagram of her and her "bff," also known as her 5-year-old daughter, North West.





Kim Kardashian/Instagram via CNN Kim Kardashian West shared some new images of her husband Kanye West and their four children on social media.

Copyright 2019 CNN Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' has tied Eminem's record, becoming West's ninth consecutive number one album.



Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons 1980: Model and TV personality Kim Kardashian, best known for the TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its spin-offs, is born in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kanye West, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. West, a recording artist and prominent Trump supporter, is at the White House to have lunch with the president and to meet with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner who has spearheaded the administrations efforts overhaul the criminal justice system. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Iddris Sandu Iddris Sandu worked with Kanye West on creating tech experiences around the rapper's latest album.

US media personality Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)















Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.











































LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

West remains a goliath in the fashion industry for his iconic sneaker designs and influence over the industry. His last album entitled ‘Jesus Is King’ took a sharp turn for the renowned rapper and hip hop producer.

Influenced heavily by the gospel music he grew up hearing in Chicago, West’s most recent work won the Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. West also received a nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

His next album, tentatively named ‘Donda’ for his late mother, is expected to release sometime in 2021.

