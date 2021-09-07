MABTON, Wash. — Dozens of friends and classmates hosted an all-day car wash fundraiser on Monday in support of a Mabton teenager who died in a rollover crash last Friday morning.

Jenoah Farias was a senior at Mabton Junior Senior High but his life was tragically cut short when he and three others sped around a curve and ended up flipping the car off of the road. Farias was in the backseat. The other three boys were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Friends told KAPP/KVEW they were all participating in “Senior Sunrise” where the class drives to a hill to watch the sunrise before school starts.

Andrez Zavala, a senior and one of Farias’ best friends since kindergarten, said he was in the car directly behind Farias when the worst happened.

“I was there. We helped the other three out of the car and I just tried to keep my composure as much as I could,” Zavala said. “It’s been hard to get out of bed sometimes. I’ve never felt this feeling, this is the first loved one I’ve lost.”

Zavala said Farias was a shy person “but once you got to know him, he was really outgoing, always positive, really friendly, and kind.”

Remember this? Classmates of senior Jenoah Farias came together this morning to host a car wash fundraiser for his family. I spoke with his childhood best friend — who witnessed the crash — and his coach, who say they’ll always remember “his big smile.” @KAPPKVEW https://t.co/SC6h1mVaGr pic.twitter.com/mgfq7y86pq — Ellie Nakamoto-White (@ellienw_news) September 6, 2021

“He could just turn a bad situation into good just by his smile. He had a bright smile, it always stood out,” Zavala said.

Jason Morrow, the senior class advisor, and Farias’ track and field coach, said, “he always liked to joke around.”

“Jenoah was a great young man, you know, everybody knew him. Just a very good kid, reliable, work-horse, and no matter what I asked him to do, he’d do it,” Morrow said. “He was everything you want in an athlete, a human being, and a great student.”

Morrow noted that “it’s going to be a long year” for everyone who knew Jenoah.

“A majority of us that are here today we all grew up with each other, I guess it’s just the Mabton way. We’re all family,” Zavala said. “It really makes my heart happy to see how much people care for a community.”

Zavala added the car wash helped show appreciation to Farias’ family “for the impact he left.”

“We’ll always cherish the memories he gave us and the kind laughs we had with him. The community hurts for him and his family,” Zavala said. “But always try and find the brighter things in life and always look at the positive side. Try to turn a negative into a positive — that’s what Jenoah always did.”

To donate to Jenoah’s family for expenses, friends have set up Venmo and CashApp accounts.

Venmo: @VictoriaChambers

CashApp: $MakaylawCastellanos

