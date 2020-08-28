Kindergarten, preschool registration open for Wapato School District

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

WAPATO, Wash. —The Wapato School District is encouraging parents to register their children for preschool and kindergarten for the upcoming school year, which will start off with kids learning from home..

“There’s going to be a lot of good learning taking place; it’s just going to be different,” Special Programs Director Marilyn Bergevin said. “It’s going to look different than it’s been in the past, but we want to keep our students learning and growing and moving forward.”

The district held a “registration round up” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of International Market, 512 W. First Street in Wapato.

Anyone who missed the event can still register their kindergartners from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays at Camas Elementary School and Simcoe Elementary School — from now up until school starts Sept. 8. Preschool applications are only available at Camas Elementary School.

Families need to bring proof of their residence, such as a utility bill, their child’s current immunization record and their child’s birth certificate.

More information can be found here.

