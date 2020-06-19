King County approved to move to Phase 2; three new counties to move to Phase 3

ING COUNTY, Wash. — King County has been approved to move to Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, and several other counties are approved to move to Phase 3.

King County was previously in a modified version of Phase 1, also known as Phase 1.5.

Phase 2 allows restaurants to do indoor seating at 50%. All personal services, including hairstylists and cosmetologists, can work at a 50% capacity. Pet owners can also take their dogs to the groomers again. Libraries can do curbside pick-up or mail service, though, libraries will stay closed to the public.

Washington Department of Health also approved three counties to move to Phase 3. Island, Lewis and Mason Counties may move forward.

Friday morning, Governor Inslee said in a tweet:

“I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed.”

Four counties advanced phases since Wednesday. 🟨 King moved to Phase 2

🟩 Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis and Island moved to Phase 3 But know this – I will not hesitate to freeze, or even move counties backward if needed. Help prevent that. Wear a mask. #WearAMaskWA pic.twitter.com/kfIu0yypOp — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 19, 2020

