Kiona-Benton City homecoming dance & football game postponed due to COVID-19 cases

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kiona-Benton City School District #52, Facebook

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Students preparing for the big dance were disappointed Friday evening when the Kiona-Benton City (Ki-Be) School District formally announced that its Homecoming Dance would be pushed back by two weeks due to COVID-19 positivity and protocols.

According to a flash alert issued by the school district on Oct. 1, the Homecoming Dance scheduled for October 2 will now take place on October 16 instead.

This will allow for a full two weeks so that the school can address ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing and ensure that the dance is held without putting other students and chaperones at risk.

RELATED: Tri-Cities COVID-19 case rates falling as more youth get sick

This cancellation stems from COVID-19 cases and ongoing contact tracing within the Ki-Be football team. Additionally, tonight’s football game against Naches Valley High School has been cancelled in order to protect players, coaches, and parents on both sides.

Last week’s Ki-Be football game against Brewster was also cancelled because of COVID-19 cases detected within the opponent’s team.

Ki-Be High School’s principal issued a phone call to all of the student’s families on Friday evening to warn them of the cancellation. Anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 will be informed by school officials in the near future.

School officials ask that anyone with additional questions reach out to Ki-Be High School directly.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco schools bolster safety protocols as students celebrate bus drivers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.