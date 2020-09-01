Kitten found in Lewiston with mouth glued shut

Idaho Animal Rescue Network

LEWISTON, Ida. — An 8-week-old kitten was found in Lewiston this morning with his mouth glued shut.

The Idaho Animal Rescue Network says the kitten was rescued after being found at the 49ers Saddle Club on Tammy Creek Road. He was brought to Orchards Pet Hospital in Lewiston where he is recovering.

Helping Hands Rescue is caring for the kitten.

According to a Facebook post from Helping Hands Rescue, the kitten’s mouth was sealed shut and his nose was nearly sealed too. It said the kitten was having trouble breathing.

“Whoever did this wanted him to suffer and die very slowly,” the post says. “I’m sure he didn’t do this by himself. It’s very fortunate for him that he was found in time and rushed to the vet.”

The post says veterinarians thought the glue looked like rubber cement.

The Nez Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has been notified. Anyone with information should call them and reference case #20-N8744.

Helping Hands Rescue is accepting donations from those who wish to help.