Kitten with head stuck in bottle rescued by park rangers in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Park rangers at Mill Creek in Walla Walla made quite the discovery on Monday morning.
According to the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Facebook page for Mill Creek, rangers found two stray dogs and a kitten with its head trapped in a bottle.
The post cites park maintenance and rangers were able to capture the dogs and secure the kitten so it could be brought to a local veterinarian.
The dogs went to Blue Mountain Humane Society while the kitten was brought to Animal Clinic East for treatment.
Pictures show the kitten wrapped up in a jacket, as it’s brought to the vet’s office to be examined.
Rangers say the kitten’s head entrapment is a sad reminder to throw away or properly recycle all plastic, to prevent something like this from happening again.
There hasn’t been an update on the kitten’s condition.
