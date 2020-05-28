Kittens dumped on Blue Bridge rescued by troopers

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers rescued two kittens that were dumped on the Blue Bridge Thursday morning.

The kittens were abandoned on the mid-span of the bridge before troopers went to retrieve them around 7:45 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson.

The trooper was able to quickly pick up one of the kittens in the northbound lanes, but he was unable to get to the other kitten safely.

Two other troopers were called to help slow down traffic, and the first trooper who responded was able to get the second get from the right shoulder of the highway.

Thorson said the kittens have were scraped up a little, but otherwise they are healthy and in good spirits. He said it was a “miracle” they were not get run over.

The kittens will be transported to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in Pasco. Anyone interested in adopting them can call the shelter at 509-545-3740.

Thorson said people who want to get rid of their animals should never abandon them, adding that there are plenty of shelters in the Tri-Cities area that are willing to take them in.

Troopers were busy this morning saving two kittens from the mid-span of the Blue Bridge… Someone had dumped them and it’s a miracle they didn’t get run over… pic.twitter.com/zSL2SXvCUB — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 28, 2020

