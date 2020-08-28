Kittens struck by traffic in Pasco after being abandoned on the side of the road

WARNING: Dead kitten pictured below.

PASCO, Wash. – Three kittens were run over in Pasco after being abandoned on the side of the road.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol, someone abandoned a box of kittens along the Road 100 on-ramp to eastbound I-182 in Pasco.

“Not a very cool move,” Thorson wrote in a Tweet, “Thanks to you, three have been run over! One is still alive but I couldn’t catch it before it ran away. At least drop them off at a shelter next time.”