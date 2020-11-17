Kittitas Co. commissioners question new COVID-19 restrictions, consider legal action

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Kittitas County commissioners are considering taking legal action against the state in response to new COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Brett Wachsmith, the Chairman of the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners, the board is questioning if the latest round of restrictions and think the state isn’t considering the different rates of spread in counties across the state.

“Kittitas County has worked hard to keep our infection rate low. Our local health department and public health officer have diligently partnered with our schools, businesses, cities and Central Washington University to respond quickly to outbreaks and keep infection isolated to avoid community spread. I am extremely disappointed in the actions taken by the state that ignore the work that has been accomplished. To make a sweeping decision at the state level ignores the local response measures we have in place as well as the secondary impacts COVID-19 has placed on our residents,” said Chairman Brett Wachsmith.

The board also is questioning closing businesses which haven’t been linked to outbreaks.

“Throughout this pandemic, the focus has been on analyzing data to make the best decisions. It is extremely disappointing to see businesses that have worked hard to be a part of the solution simply assumed to be the source of the problem and wrongly penalized. We have not seen the local hospital impacts of COVID-19 that have been predicted, but we have certainly seen the effects of these orders and their negative impact on the collective mental health of our population,” said Vice Chairman Laura Osiadacz.

As of Monday morning, commissioners say they are ‘examining legal options’ alongside the county’s prosecutors office. However, they have not identified “any specific course of action” as they continue to collect local health data.

By Monday night, some of the new COVID-19 restrictions were put into effect which include limiting capacity at stores and closing gyms and entertainment centers.

Kittitas County commissioners hold firm that ‘locally-controlled response is the best response,’ and claim this is why they have the most students per capita back in classrooms right now.

Commissioners have another $1.75 in CARES act funding which can be distributed to local businesses and schools. They are waiting to approve the final proposal of exactly how to spend the money, they say.

An Ellensburg man criticized the commissioner’s move, writing this: “This is not tyranny. The restrictions made by the Governor are common sense and constitutional. We are very short sighted here as this will only invite travel to Kittitas County to potentially spread the infections…This is not just about Ellensburg or Kittitas County. This is about the health and welfare of the entire state. Plus, if there is an outbreak here, there will be greate economic repercussions than just this shutdown. We have to be vigilant about the virus. I know too many people who have had it, and had lingering and very serious after effects, and no telling what their health will be going forward.”

Meanwhile, Kittitas County Public Health Department is hosting a virtual community meeting regarding COVID-19 on Thursday.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Webex. A panel of local health experts are expected to be available for questions.

“If residents find this virtual format useful, we will schedule additional community meetings online,” states Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama. “We will also ensure that the meeting is recorded in case people are unable to attend or join late.”

Residents can access the meeting through this link by using the password “community.”