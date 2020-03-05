Kittitas Co. construction company owner arrested for multiple frauds, thefts

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — John Mulinski, a 58-year-old construction company owner, was arrested by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office March 5 on suspicion of multiple counts of first degree theft.

Mulinski is a suspect in four fraud cases that are currently under investigation at the Sheriff’s Office.

He is possibly involved in another fraud case brought on by the Cle Elum Police Department.

All five cases involve construction companies doing remodels, insurance-funded repairs or upgrades to residences.

If you have done business with the following companies or had business contact with the suspect, and feel that you may be a victim of a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

Business names:

Key Home Services

Ridge Construction

Sunrise Quality Construction

Northwest Roof Restoration

Interstate Roofing

Structures Roofing Services

D&J Construction

United Roof Restoration

Suspect’s Name and Aliases:

John Mulinski

John Mulniski

John Mulchinski

John Mucinski

John Mulindi

John Malinski

John Muchlinski

John Muchlinsai

John Muchlinkski

To file a report with law enforcement call 509-962-7584 if you live in Kittitas County. If you live in the city limits of Cle Elum, South Cle Elum or Roslyn, please call 509-674-2991.

