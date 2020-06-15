Kittitas Co. deputies arrest convicted felon found with drugs, firearms

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Kittitas County deputies made a drug-related arrest on Saturday after receiving a tip from a homeowner.

According to the Kittias County Sheriff’s Department, a property owner informed officers of a suspicious vehicle parked on Forest Service Road 3506 near Upper Green Canyon Road.

When deputies arrived they found 29-year-old Heidi N. Ohnstad and 31-year-old Bobby J. Groce of Puyallup inside the vehicle along with narcotics, drug paraphernalia and several firearms.

Deputies determined Groce was a convicted felon who was not allowed to have firearms. Groce was booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center for possession of illegal narcotics, use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of firearms.

“This is another outstanding example of what can be accomplished through cooperation between a vigilant property owner and the pro-active deputies of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office,” the department wrote in a press statement.

