Kittitas Co. deputies search for potentially armed suspect in missing person case

Ian Eckles

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a potentially armed suspect who has been tied to a missing person case.

Ian Eckles, 41, has been missing out of Kent since mid-May. He was heading to the Liberty area to go turkey hunting with some friends when he disappeared.

Deputies have been searching for a suspect who is believed to be in possession of Eckles’ car and another stolen vehicle that was involved in burglaries in the Stolen Creek area south of Liberty.

The suspect remains at large following extensive searches near Mineral Springs Campground near Cle Elum over the weekend.

On Monday, authorities are continuing their search in this area, located east of State Route 97.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or possibly Native American man who stands about 5’8” or 5’9” tall with short, cropped black hair. He has a round or bulbous nose and scarring or pockmarks on his face.

“The circumstances of both of the stolen vehicles and the suspect’s continued evasion of Law Enforcement causes serious concern. It is known that he had access to firearms and may be armed,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies are working with local, state and federal agencies to track down the suspect.

