Kittitas Co. health officials confirm COVID-19 community spread, recommend residents shelter in place

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

MGN

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Kittitas County is experiencing community spread of COVID-19, according to the public health department.

Community spread means people have become infected without being sure where or who they got the virus from.

As of Wednesday, four Kittitas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including a patient who worked for Lincoln Elementary School in Ellensburg, which prompted the school to ask all staff and students to quarantine for fourteen days.

“Everyone in Kittitas County should proceed as though everyone has COVID-19,” the Kittitas Public Health Department wrote in a release, “We are recommending people to shelter in place, if possible, to avoid exposing others or being exposed again themselves.”

“It is essential in this time of community spread that unless otherwise directed by KCPHD, non-symptomatic essential workers such as first responders and healthcare employees continue to report to work as scheduled. We ask that you assess for symptoms and take your temperature before and after work to monitor,” states Kittitas Valley Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin.

If you have questions related to your health, contact your healthcare provider or Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s Clinic at 509-933-8850.

