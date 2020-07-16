Kittitas Co. Public Health reports 56 coronavirus cases in local long-term care facilities
Meadows Place has two positive staff and no positive residents. All residents and staff were tested on July 9th.
Pacifica Senior Living has 2 positive residents, and an additional case at Pacifica was transferred to another facility on July 14th. Pacifica will be retesting on Friday.
According to the public health department, each long-term care facility has a COVID response and isolation plan, and all patients are currently stable.
They say their community goals are to:
- Keep long term care facility residents safe
- Keep high-risk individuals alive and healthy
- Keep our local businesses and economy open and running
- Open our schools safely in the fall
They say that in order to meet these goals and stay in the current phase, this is what must happen:
- Wear a mask when you go out in public or are around others
- Continue social distancing
- Find alternatives for meetings, events, or social gatherings. Gatherings are a major cause of our community’s dangerous increase in cases
If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.