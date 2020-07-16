Kittitas Co. Public Health reports 56 coronavirus cases in local long-term care facilities

Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab in Ellensburg

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Kittitas County is seeing outbreaks at three long-term care facilities – including one with at least 52 cases.

According to Kittitas County Public Health, the outbreaks are in Meadows Place, Pacifica Senior Living, and Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center in Ellensburg.

As of Thursday morning, Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab has 52 cases, including 37 residents and 15 staff members.

Meadows Place has two positive staff and no positive residents. All residents and staff were tested on July 9th. Pacifica Senior Living has 2 positive residents, and an additional case at Pacifica was transferred to another facility on July 14th. Pacifica will be retesting on Friday. According to the public health department, each long-term care facility has a COVID response and isolation plan, and all patients are currently stable.

“Kittitas County continues to see a dramatic rise in COVID-19 activity. If the community does not see a change with the current increases, it is very possible that we could move backwards in the phase,” the health department wrote in a press release.

They say their community goals are to: Keep long term care facility residents safe

Keep high-risk individuals alive and healthy

Keep our local businesses and economy open and running

Open our schools safely in the fall They say that in order to meet these goals and stay in the current phase, this is what must happen: Wear a mask when you go out in public or are around others

Continue social distancing

Find alternatives for meetings, events, or social gatherings. Gatherings are a major cause of our community’s dangerous increase in cases If you have questions about your health, please contact your healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Emergency Department at KVH.

If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the EOC at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.

