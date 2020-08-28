Kittitas Co. Sheriff: Gunman in fatal shooting near Vantage found dead

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Ismael Garcia, the suspect in a fatal shooting on an orchard near Vantage on Thursday, has been found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kittitas County detectives are currently investigating in an orchard near Road D SW in Grant County where his body was found. The getaway vehicle he fled in was found in that area on Thursday.

On Thursday, Garcia allegedly shot a co-worker in an orchard at the Auvil Fruit Company south of Vantage.

“Thank you to everyone who worked with us yesterday to protect the public and bring an end to this dangerous and tragic situation,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post.

A nationwide search warrant was out for his arrest before he was found dead around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

RELATED: Nationwide emergency search warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting near Vantage

RELATED: Fruit worker shot and killed by coworker while working in orchard near Vantage, deputies say