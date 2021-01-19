Kittitas Co. to receive another 1,000 vaccine doses Tuesday

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Kittitas County Public Health announced that they are expecting to get another 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

To date, the county has reconceived one thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the health department. The new 1,000-dose shipment will include Pfizer’s version of the vaccine.

“The Incident Management Team plans to distribute all two thousand doses in vaccine clinics in upper and lower county beginning January 26th through the 29th. Appointments will be mandatory,” the health department explained.

They are not taking appointments just yet, and vaccine eligibility is limited. (You can find out when you will be eligible here.)

The county’s Incident Management Team is still working on creating a system to schedule appointments, and more information about how to schedule yours is expected to be released this week.

“When the scheduling system is released, we will provide the information on the Kittitas County website, Kittitas Valley healthcare’s website, along with notifications on the radio and social media,” they explained.

A COVID-19 vaccine phone line is also now available to answer general questions at 509-933-8315. They note that this number is not for scheduling your vaccine appointment, and it will only be staffed during regular business hours.

