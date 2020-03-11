Kittitas County announces second confirmed case of coronavirus

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that a second county resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Health officials say the patient is a family member of a 67-year-old woman who tested positive for the county’s first case of COVID-19 earlier this month. The woman is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The second patient is stable and does not require hospitalization at this time.

“We are coordinating with our healthcare responders and the family to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” said Dr. Mark Larson with the health department.

The health department is continuing to investigate and determine other places where exposures may have occurred.

“We are at a point where we are likely to recommend some more restrictive interventions in our community,” Dr. Larson said. “We will have more information out today and we will notify the public of those changes.”

