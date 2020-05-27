Kittitas County approved for Phase 2 variance

Eight WA counties were approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s ‘Safe Start’ plan by Monday morning; Kittitas County was not included.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Incident Management Team announced Wednesday that their Phase 2 variance has been approved.

Tristen Lamb, Director of Kittitas County Public Health Department, received a letter from Washington State Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, stating, “Based on your reports, I find your health department’s response to the outbreak was quick, well thought out and well implemented. I appreciate all the work you, your team, management at Twin City Foods, and your community are doing to contain this outbreak.”

“We are all celebrating this victory,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in a statement. “Our county has done a phenomenal job in containing COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe. I believe we can continue to move through Washington’s Phased Plan.”

There will be a press conference held on Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

