Kittitas County approved for Phase 3 of Safe Start Plan

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County has been approved to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.

The application was approved by Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman Tuesday.

Three counties are currently in Phase 1, two counties are in a modified version of Phase 1, 18 counties are in Phase 2 and 16 counties are now in Phase 3.

Benton and Franklin counties have applied to move to Phase 2, however, their applications are on pause.

Walla Walla and Cowlitz applied to move to a modified version of Phase 3, and Kitsap and Thurston counties have applied for Phase 3.

Each county must demonstrate that they have adequate local hospital bed capacity as well as PPE supplies to keep healthcare workers safe.

Additional metrics in the secretary of health’s evaluation include an ideal target for new cases to be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period and adequate testing capacity with rapid turnaround for results.

For additional information on the governor’s Safe Start Plan, click here.

