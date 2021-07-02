Kittitas County bans fireworks, open burning through Fourth of July

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Due to current high temperatures and fire danger across the Western United States, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is enforcing a burn ban that will prohibit the ignition of fireworks through the Fourth of July.

The Sheriff’s Office announced this decision on Friday afternoon through an immediate release. This decision was made by the Kittitas County Fire Marshal, who assessed special hazards associated with the current heat wave. This means that there is a ban on all open burning in unincorporated Kittitas County, which includes the use of all fireworks.

Last weekend, Kittitas County faced two powerful wildfires that destroyed homes and multiple outbuildings while posing a great threat to members of the community.

The combination of high heat and consistent winds makes it much easier for uncontrolled fires to begin—especially with an abundance of dry fuel in the form of grass and brush across the region.

Sheriff’s deputies will enforce the burn ban and the ban on fireworks as they see fit. A violation of the burn ban begins with a $250 civil infraction. On the second offense, individuals will face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000.

Kittitas County officials say that the ban is meant to protect the public; not to write tickets. Deputies will issue tickets as needed because this is considered a serious threat to public safety.

Authorities did not specify how long the burn ban will last at this time.

