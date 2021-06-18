Kittitas County brush fires close Vantage Highway

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Local authorities are urging travelers to avoid Vantage Highway east of Kittitas due to multiple brush fires in the area. Emergency first responders arrived on the scene in the afternoon to contain the spread of flames.

According to a Facebook post by the Kittitas County Sheriff, Vantage Highway is closed east of Kittitas at Parke Creek Rd because of multiple uncontained fires. Smoke and flames can be seen near Winchester Ridge.

A Facebook post by Kittitas County Fire District 1 confirms that “Chief 11, brush 121 and support 112” are on the scene supporting Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue and Washington Department of Natural Resources officials. They say that the wildfire has spanned over 300 acres to this point.

Aerial response crews are on the scene dousing the fires with water from a helicopter overhead.

This is a breaking news story. An update or follow-up will be issued once further information is provided by local authorities.

