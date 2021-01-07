Kittitas County Commissioners object to ‘Healthy Washington’ reopening plan

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — Kittitas County Commissioners acted quickly to object the new plan to reopen the state of Washington.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee provided the new plan to reopen Washington businesses.

That same day, Kittitas County Commissioners issued a statement disagreeing with the plan.

“The governors new plan has completely undermined the work we’ve done because now we are no longer in control of our own destiny,” said Commissioner Cory Wright.

“Healthy Washington” divides the state into eight regions.

Kittitas County is in the South Central region, along with Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties.

In order for businesses to enter into Phase 2, the South Central region must show a decline in COVID-19 positivity rate, hospital admission, and ICU occupancy.

“The people have no voice right now in how their futures are being charted and they’ve got to get that back,” said Wright.

Wright told KAPP-KVEW the county is seeking legal action to create change.

