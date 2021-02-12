Kittitas County Commissioners push for re-opening

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Kittitas County Board of Commissioners, Facebook

CountKITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Shortly after news broke that the South Central region of Washington state won’t re-open with seven other regions, Kittitas County officials sprung into action to fight for their constituents.

Local leaders are extremely unhappy with their inability to move into Phase 2 of Washington State’s Roadmap to Recovery Plan. According to a press release on the morning after Gov. Jay Inslee announced this decision, the Kittitas County Commissioners, healthcare providers, and local partners all question the Governor’s decision.

County Commissioner Cory Wright is particularly concerned with what this decision means for the area’s small businesses.

RELATED: Local politicians react to Inslee, DOH keeping the region in Phase 1

“Small businesses have had to carry an unproportionate amount of the burden during the pandemic. It is my goal to ensure there is equity in how businesses are treated,” Wright said. “The county believes we need to follow the science and public health data. And there is scientific evidence that we should move forward. However, we do not have authority over the State of Washington to change their directives.”

In their release, the Kittitas County Commissioners provided interesting statistical context for their region. According to their research, the average coronavirus incidence rate per 100K in Kittitas County is 189, which is well below Washington state’s average of 273.2 per 100K.

A greater number of local residents have been vaccinated than the statewide average. County commissioners say that 12.82% of the Kittitas County population has received their first vaccination, while just 9.82% of the Washington state population has received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

RELATED: South Central Washington held back as the state moves into Phase 2 of re-opening

By this point, 3.11% of the Kittitas County population has been fully vaccinated — Exceeding the statewide average of 2.59%.

Despite the current circumstances, county commissioner Laura Osiadacz is proud of Kittitas County’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

“The Incident Management Team has worked collectively to keep our citizens healthy while having a State University in session and every school in the county with in-person learning. This is no small task,” Osiadacz said. “I am continually impressed by community partners and the people of Kittitas County who have come together to make these achievements possible.”

RELATED:

RELATED: Benton Co. mass-vax site asking those with Saturday appointments to come Friday

RELATED: Locally-owned businesses will be devastated by Inslee’s announcement, Chamber says

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.