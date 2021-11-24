Kittitas County deputies find missing person’s car abandoned off I-90

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: KCSO, Facebook

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas County deputies are looking for a 30-year-old man whose vehicle was abandoned after an accident on I-90 near Cle Elum.

According to an alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Morgan’s car was found after a minor one-car accident at the Bullford Road off-ramp exit to I-90 on November 16.

Andrew is listed at 5-foot-7 and about 140 lbs. He is identifiable by a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

RELATED: Snow, spinouts, crashes close I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, I-84 and OR 204

The Sheriff’s Office made contact with his family in Mississippi, who has been unable to reach him since his car was found last Tuesday. His family believes that he is living out of his car while working somewhere near the south side of Seattle.

Location data from his cell phone says that he was at the scene of the location near Cle Elum last Tuesday morning. His movement has not been updated since, per his family and Kittitas Co. deputies.

READ: Ellensburg woman identified as body found in Easton quarry

Kittitas County Search & Rescue crews and K9 units have been deployed to search the region for any sign of Andrew. If you have information that may contribute to the search, please contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced to the public.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Seattle Fire Deputy Chief found dead 13 days after disappearance

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.