Kittitas County deputies warn of car prowlers stealing purses, backpacks, valuables

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents of a serial car prowler.

“A pattern of car prowls has emerged in recent weeks in Ellensburg and the county nearby. The thieves prowl the parking areas of city parks and nearby recreation areas, including the Yakima River Canyon. They’re looking for vehicles containing a purse, backpack or bag likely to hold valuables or a wallet,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers say the suspects break a window, grab items and immediately go to a retail outlet, such as Fred Meyer, and use stolen bank cards to buy VISA or Mastercard gift cards.

“Typically this is all done before the victim even knows about the break-in,” the department wrote.

They say that surveillance video from Fred Meyer has given them a look at one of the suspects. He’s described as a heavy-set African American man around 6′ tall. They add that the suspects may be using a white SUV.

“PLEASE don’t leave valuables in your car, even for a moment–this is a fast and professional operation; and if you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

