Kittitas County face covering directive goes into effect Saturday

David Mann by David Mann

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County leaders are directing people within the county to wear face coverings starting Saturday, May 23, to prevent spreading of COVID-19.

The face coverings must be worn anywhere, indoors and outdoors, where people cannot maintain six feet of distance from anyone they do not live with, county leaders said in a news release Friday.

“Cloth face coverings may include cloth face masks, scarves, bandanas or other materials recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the release said.

All commercial establishments in Kittitas County are required to post signage advising individuals to wear face coverings.

The directive is meant to be used to educate individuals to wear face coverings to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. It will be included in a report to the state in regarding to Kittitas County moving to Phase 2.

Scientific research is showing that masking helps to block infectious droplets from spreading when someone with an infection coughs, sneezes, breathes, or speaks.

When enough people are masking, it is an effective tool against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said, adding that cloth face coverings are enough protection and people should not purchase N95 masks to prevent COVID-19.

Some people may be told by their medical provider that they need to wear an N95 at this time.

Certain groups, including young children, deaf people who use facial and mouth movements to communicate and people with specific instructions from medical professionals, may be exempt from the directive.

Businesses that want assistance with signage should contact the Emergency Operation Center (EOC). For more information about the cloth masking directive, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us.

