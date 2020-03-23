Kittitas County Health Order: “Do not leave the house…”

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

“Do not leave the house and be around other human beings unless you absolutely have to.”

That’s part of the new health order from Kittitas County’s top health officer.

Dr. Mark Larson announced Wednesday that he and other county officials are requiring people to stay home unless they need to go out.

Here is the county’s health order:

Sheriff Clay Myers said he is directing deputies and officers to help enforce the order through education.

“This is just another opportunity for people to help one another,” the sheriff said.

RELATED: Yakima Health District orders county residents to stay home

RELATED: Gov. Kate Brown orders Oregonians to stay home

The number of confirmed cases is rising; Dr. Larson announced a sixth case Wednesday afternoon, hours after saying the fifth patient, a 59-year-old man, is stable and that others living in his home were sick, too.

Kittitas County Public Health Department decided Wednesday not to send out press releases in the future for additional positive tests.

RELATED: Gov. Jay Inslee to give televised statewide speech 5:30 p.m. Monday

Dr. Larson said the county knows there is “community spread” and believes “it doesn’t make sense to report each and every case,” adding positive test results for COVID-19 will be more common. He’s focused on getting people to stay home:

“We want you to order your groceries online instead of going to the store if you can,” Dr. Larson said.

RELATED: Instacart plans to hire 300,000 more workers as demand surges for grocery deliveries

You are still able to leave your home to work, buy groceries, go to the doctor’s office and take care of other essentials if you have to, but officials are requiring people to work, buy groceries, and seek health care from home if they can.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath and are over 60, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions, contact your healthcare provider. If you are experiencing symptoms and not identified as high-risk, stay home, drink fluids, rest, and take acetaminophen.

RELATED: Health officials: 16 coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments