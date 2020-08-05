Kittitas County Incident Management Team recommends virtual learning for fall

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Kittitas County Incident Management Team is recommending local schools stick to online learning come fall.

They say the recommendation is based on current rates of COVID-19 in Kittitas County. The county has seen over 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. They want to get that down to less than 25 cases per 100,000 for in-person instruction to be successful.

“Kittitas County had its first positive case of COVID-19 in March of this year and residents are dealing with this pandemic going on six months. With our ability to reach Phase 3 of the state plan in June, the Incident Management Team (IMT) and the community were hopeful that in-person education could be a possibility. Based on current rates in our county, it is not a safe option to provide in-person education at this time. We are aware that this recommendation has significant impacts and we want our community to have as much time as possible to plan for September and the future of this coming school year,” said the county in a press release.

They say the goal will continue to be returning to in-person instruction as soon as it is safe.

“Please do not lose hope during this pandemic. Please take steps to cope with stress. We encourage residents to use resources like Washington Listens at 1-833-681-0211 and build resilience as we continue to navigate through this pandemic,” they went on to say.