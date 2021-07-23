Kittitas County: Level 3 Evacuations issues for wildfire burning along I-90

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, H/T Darcie Jo Correa

UPDATE at 3:30 p.m.: Snoqualmie Pass says that I-90 is open in both directions in Kittitas County despite a large fire burning off the side of the road on Friday afternoon. However, be mindful of emergency vehicles traveling through the area to provide support to contain this fire.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. July 23, I-90 is open. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) July 23, 2021

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews and first responders are headed to the Leisure Lane development on Three Lakes Road and Little Creek Road for a wildfire that’s threatening residences and people.

According to a Facebook post by the Kittitas County Sheriff, homes on those roads are under a level three evacuation order, which means you must evacuate immediately. Kittitas County officials say that Nelson Siding Road and the Freeway may be subject to closures based on first responders’ containment efforts.

Kittitas County Fire Protection District No. 6 says that the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed. Officials from Snoqualmie Pass also confirmed the immediate closures due to fire danger and emergency response.

Due to the heat, dry conditions, and moderate winds, fire danger is considered Very High to Extreme across Eastern Washington on Friday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as further details are revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: DNR closes Eastern Washington lands for wildfire season

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.