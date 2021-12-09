Kittitas County officials moving forward with mental health tax

by Emily Goodell

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Kittitas County commissioners plan to approve a sales tax that would help address the rising number of overdoses and suicides by funding mental health and substance abuse programs.

“We were in crisis mode before COVID hit and now that crisis is even more in both mental health and substance use disorder arenas,” said

David Douglas, who serves on the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Advisory Board, said the county was in crisis mode before COVID hit and the situation has only gotten worse due to the isolation, stress and other mental health concerns involved in living through a global pandemic.

“Six overdose deaths in less than a three-month period; we had a young person commit suicide,” Douglas said. “We are well beyond the time where we need to add more resources.”

RELATED: Teen arrested in overdose death of 16-year-old Ellensburg girl

County commissioners have the ability under RCW 82.14.460 to pass a .01% sales and use tax — 10 cents per $100 purchase — for chemical dependency, mental health treatment and therapeutic courts, without putting it to a vote of the people.

Since the state enacted the law more than a decade ago, 26 counties have officially adopted the mental health tax. Both Benton County and Franklin County have recently passed ordinances to do the same.

According to the Kittitas County Health Network, the plan is to use revenue from the mental health tax to:

Expand delivery of onsite mental health screening, assessment, and treatment services to inmates at the Kittitas County Corrections Center.

Establish transitional care coordination services for patients discharged from the emergency room or crisis intervention and inmates that successfully connect persons to continued

services and prevents readmission or re-incarceration.

services and prevents readmission or re-incarceration. Expand availability and accessibility of emergency chemical dependency and mental health crisis services.

Increase access to mental health providers and types of treatment for mental health disorders and substance use by children and youth.

Mental health tax will not be included as a ballot measure

Many community members, first responders, public officials and educators voice support for the tax at a public hearing Tuesday night.

“I feel very strongly that we need to enact this tax,” longtime county resident Arlene Anderson said. “I’m also a Republican that doesn’t like taxes, but as I look at this situation — what’s happening in the community — the way a community responds to its needs tells you what the community is.”

However, some residents expressed frustration that they would not be able to vote on the issue, despite commissioners agreeing at a similar public hearing held April 14 to include the mental health tax as a ballot measure this fall.

At the public hearing Tuesday, commissioners voted 2-1 to direct staff to draft a new ordinance enacting the mental health tax for a six-year period and to repeal the old ordinance regarding putting the tax on the ballot.

RELATED: Mental health crisis in play for man missing from Kittitas County crash site

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Neil Caulkins said there was confusion at the previous public hearing, where commissioners were told it was possible to let the people vote on whether to move forward with the mental health tax.

“Our office has looked into that more and decided that that was incorrect,” Caulkins said. “While one may be able to do an advisory vote, a binding vote does not seem to be what the statute contemplates and so I believe that is why we are back here.”

Vice-Chairman Laura Osiadacz — who cast the dissenting vote — said she’s fully in support of the mental health tax itself, but does not agree with the process the county is taking to move it forward.

“I believe when it comes to new taxes people should have a vote, even if it’s an advisory vote,” Osiadacz said.

Kittitas County law enforcement dealing with unprecedented substance abuse, mental health calls

The Ellensburg Police DeparTment took to social media ahead of the public hearing to voice their concerns about the dramatic increase they’ve seen in mental health and substance abuse calls over the past several years.

Police responded to just 128 calls involving mental health issues in 2013; that number increased by 230% last year at a total of 423 calls, just within the city limits. The department is concerned with how high those numbers might climb in the next few years if action isn’t take to address the problem.

“We’ve all seen examples on the news, or driving through Seattle or Portland, of what this problem can develop into,” police said. “We don’t want that for our community or our family and friends who suffer from mental health or substance abuse disorder.”

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office inspector Chris Whitsett said they’ve been facing similar issues, especially with inmates serving time or awaiting trial in the county jail. He said they’ve worked with designated crisis responders for years to assess if someone belongs in the jail.

Whitsett said they understand that while people may be doing things that threaten the public and are probably crimes, some have mental health issues that are contributing to the decisions they are making.

“Our recourse has always been we want to get that person help,” Whitsett said. “We recognize that person doesn’t belong in jail; what they need is to receive treatment.”

RELATED: Kittitas County Jail expands mental health services to inmates with the help of a local provider

Whitsett said the new drug and police reform laws enacted this year have made it difficult to provide certain services, including using legal authority from the Involuntary Treatment Act to get people help, even when they don’t want it.

“The laws that were passed about law enforcement use of force, our ability to use physical force on people were so narrowly — and we would argue carelessly constructed — that they removed our lawful authority to put our hands on people in a lot of those situations. And what we find now is that we go to a scene and we realize this person needs mental health treatment and the designated crisis responders says, ‘Yes, we know that person needs mental health treatment and we need you to take them into custody.’ And we physically can’t do it — because we’ve been prohibited by law — until that person creates a crime, commits a crime or creates a physical danger that could have been prevented.”

If the draft ordinance for the mental health task can be completed in the next couple of weeks, commissioners should be casting their final votes Dec. 21 at their next regular business meeting.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Franklin County Commissioners approve tax to improve mental health, addiction services

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.