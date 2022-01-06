Kittitas County Public Health sees record number of COVID-19 cases

by Dylan Carter

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — As the Omicron variant spreads across WA state, the Kittitas County Public Health Department has recorded a new record-high for positive coronavirus cases logged in a single day.

According to an alert from the Kittitas County health officials, approximately 160 positive coronavirus cases were reported on January 5, 2022. Each of these infected individuals is supposed to be contacted by health leaders in Ellensburg to go over contact tracing and subsequent information.

However, the high number of confirmed cases is slowing the amount of time it will take to contact everyone in the county with a new case of COVID-19. Every KCPH staff member is being put on contact tracing duties, calling community members impacted by this outbreak.

READ: Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly throughout Yakima County

“With this level of cases, if you have COVID-like symptoms, you should act as though you are positive for COVID-19 and you should stay away from others as much as possible,” states KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb. “Our priority is to help at the local level to continue to navigate this pandemic, and provide the best customer service we can for individuals we are contacting with positive test results.”

The list of symptoms associated with COVID-19 includes the following: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nasal congestion, vomiting, or diarrhea, and/or skin rashes.

Everyone age 16 and older is recommended to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who was previously vaccinated should get a booster shot to prevent further illness, per the Washington Department of Health.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Snowmobile and pickup truck stolen from Leavenworth recovered in Kittitas County after Christmas

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.