ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Unidentified human remains, which were recovered in Kittitas County back in 1978, have finally been identified after decades of efforts that extended across the state of Washington and beyond.

Family members and DNA evidence helped to confirm the remains belonged to Donald Grant Anderson—a Minnesota native whose family members say he relocated to Washington for a brief period before being declared missing in 1997 by the Bellevue Police Department.

According to an alert from the county, the unidentified remains were recovered near Westside Road in Upper Kittitas County during May of 1978. Those remains were moved to the CWU Anthropology department, where Dr. James Alexander conducted an analysis.

An early examination from Dr. Alexander suggested that the descendent was a woman between 30 and 40 years of age. He also estimated that the individual was deceased for three-to-nine months before discovery.

Shortly after, a forensic pathologist and an odontologist in Wenatchee performed examinations, which were inconclusive.

Years later, detectives from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office renewed attempts to identify these remains. In the early 2000s, a DNA sample was forwarded for a laboratory comparison with no matches in their existing DNA database.

The remains were delivered to the King County Medical Examiner’s office, where they were under the care of Washington State Anthropologist, Dr. Katherine Taylor. She decided to forward another DNA sample to the University of North Texas Health Center Laboratory, which had modernized and improved DNA technology.

While a DNA match wasn’t obtained, new information was revealed: The remains belonged to a man, not a woman as originally expected.

Fast forward to 2020, when Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson sent the DNA sample back to the University of North Texas, where it was run through a forensic genealogy database.

A wide array of DNA information was used to string together relatives based on the sample. In December 2021, a potential sibling for the remains discovered in 1978 was located.

The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office has been in contact with the family members, who helped confirm the victim as Donald Grant Anderson.

Just because he’s been identified doesn’t mean the investigation is over. Now, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office will resume its search to learn what happened to him.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.

