Kittitas County Search and Rescue moves north to Cle Elum facility

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Kittitas County Sheriff, Facebook)

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — In a culmination of years of planning from county leadership, Kittitas County Search and Rescue (KCSR) has officially moved to a facility in Cle Elum to improve response time during emergency scenarios in the upper county.

All Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) equipment and vehicles have been stationed up north as the complexity and quantity of SAR operations grow in that area. Ultimately, county leaders believe this move will help save lives.

By making this shift, Search and Rescue teams operating out of the Cle Elum base will respond to emergency situations more quickly to help save injured or endangered people in remote areas.

According to a social media alert from the Kittitas County Sheriff, this move was established as a goal by Sheriff Myers back in 2019.

“We’re grateful for the support of the City of Cle Elum and our County Commissioners, who worked with us to make this move possible,” Sheriff Myers said. “We look forward to the work ahead as we build to meet the needs of the fastest-growing parts [of] our county.”

Emergency scenarios take place more often in northern Kittitas County due to the rugged, natural land. There are fewer scenarios in which a Search and Rescue crew would be required near Ellensburg since it’s more developed for city living.

Many visitors from out of town visit the natural lands in the northern stretch of the county and get lost or hurt while exploring the public lands.

This was only the first step in building the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office presence in the Cle Elum area. The plan is to establish a full-service Upper County Precinct so the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office can work more closely with local first responders to accommodate the area’s growing population.

