Kittitas County Sheriff backs new Senate Bill to backtrack WA police reform

by Margo Cady

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Saturday backing the proposed Senate Bill 5919.

The bill seeks to change legislation in recent police reform in Washington State. According to KCSO, the bill would keep the best parts of police reform, while allowing officers to safely defend the public with best practices.

The Sheriff’s Office, together with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, believes Senate Bill 5919 strikes the right balance of correcting mistakes and over-reactions while preserving the positive, reforming intention of last year’s laws.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s social media page outlined some key aspects of Senate Bill 5919, which is drawing support from local law enforcement:

Would permit the use and re-deployment of less-lethal tools that were previously defined as ‘military equipment’

Requires potential suspects to be stopped by Deputies and other law-enforcement officials when an investigation is being conducted

Redefines ‘Physical Force,’ something that was previously left open for interpretation

Restores authority for law enforcement to pursue a suspect vehicle if it is deemed a safety risk to the public

Preserves requirements that all officers must first use de-escalation tactics like time, distance, shielding, and the use of mental health professionals along with other resources. If force must be used, it must meet certain criteria first.

In the statement, Kittitas County Sheriff said “We believe this is a good bill that will work for the benefit of our county and other communities around our state; but we encourage everyone, whatever their view, to participate in the process of shaping our laws by contacting your legislators and making your thoughts known.”

To read and leave a comment on Senate Bill 5919, click here.

