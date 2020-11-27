Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers officially sworn in

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — After serving in the position for over a year, Sheriff Clay Myers was officially sworn in at the Kittitas County Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Sheriff Myers first served as undersheriff to former Sheriff Gene Dana for 16 years. Myers was appointed as sheriff by the Board of County Commissioners when Sheriff Dana retired in the middle of his final elected term in October 2019.

Because the office of sheriff is an elected position under the state constitution, the decision was put in the hands of voters at the next opportunity. In November’s general election, voters in Kittitas County affirmed Sheriff Myers’ position. His term in office now extends until 2022.